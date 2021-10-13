Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in North America Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Scanning Type (Area Scan and Line Scan), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Application (Security and Surveillance, Monitoring and Inspection, and Detection), Vertical (Industrial and Non-industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 177 million in 2020 to USD 279 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for line-scan SWIR cameras for machine vision applications, increasing penetration of SWIR cameras in the military & defense vertical, and growing adoption of SWIR cameras in commercial applications.

Line-scan SWIR, by scanning type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SWIR market for line-scan SWIR technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Line-scan SWIR technology enables users to see beyond the visible spectrum; this allows cameras based on SWIR technology to be used in night vision enhancement, moisture detection, solar cell inspection, camouflage detection, silicon wafer inspection, and surveillance applications.

Uncooled SWIR, by technology, is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Uncooled SWIR technology has fewer moving parts that tend to have much longer service lives than cooled systems under similar operating conditions. The maintenance of the uncooled SWIR technology is hassle-free owing to the absence of the cryocoolers, which create hurdles and are expensive to replace.

Security & surveillance, by application, is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Round-the-clock surveillance in all weather conditions is a necessity for many military and emergency services. Intruders often try to disguise their movements using various methods of camouflage that adapt to the prevailing situations. They exploit atmospheric conditions, such as haze, fog, or sandstorms, and may even deploy smoke grenades. Haze and smoke are not barriers in the operation of SWIR detectors. Although the color content of the visible realm is uncaptured, SWIR images that are formed by light reflected by the objects observed can be interpreted as easily and directly as those in the visible realm.

Non-industrial vertical, by vertical, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With an increasing demand from pharmaceuticals and medical industries, SWIR technology has seen a huge growth in applications such as scientific research and medical. SWIR technology is critical for every application mentioned and is widely used, which is expected to lead to the highest growth rate of the non-industrial vertical during the forecast period.

North America, by region, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

One of the major reasons for North America’s domination of the market is the presence of several prominent military & defense, scientific research, and medical players, which is generating demand for SWIR cameras. As North America is the largest producer of weapons and ancillaries, SWIR products are one of the important technologies being marketed. Moreover, several companies offering SWIR cameras are present in this region, which further adds to the growth of the SWIR market in North America.

A few key players operating in the North America SWIR market are Collins Aerospace (US), FLIR Systems (US), Xenics NV (Belgium), New Imaging Technologies (France), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Photon etc. (Canada), and Teledyne Princeton Instruments (US).

