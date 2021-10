Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market worth USD 2.0 billion by 2025 : Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the health information exchange market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chains through primary research. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size.

According to the new market research report “Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Set Up Type (Public, Private), Implementation Model (Federated, Hybrid), Type (Pull, Push), Application (Web Portal, Secure Messaging), Solution (Portal, Platform Centric), End User – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Health Information Exchange Market is expected to reach 2.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The Growth in this HIE Market can be attributed to factors such as growing need to curtail healthcare costs, focus on patient-centric care delivery, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, government initiatives for enhancing patient care and safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability. However, data privacy concerns, need for significant investments in infrastructure development and high cost of deployment, lack of true interoperable solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market”

141 – Tables

36 – Figures

199 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249987292

The health information exchange market includes Tier I and II vendors Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Coporation (US), MEDITECH(US), and Intersystems Corporation (US) among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on the setup type, the health information exchange market is segmented into public and private HIE. The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as compared to public HIEs, such as additional functionalities and strong technical support.

The hybrid model is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on the implementation model, the health information exchange market is segmented into centralized/consolidated model, federated/decentralized, hybrid models. The hybrid model segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as such as controlled flow of data and support to diverse communities, cost-effective database solution and is often the only choice for cost-constrained organizations.

The directed exchange segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on the type, the health information exchange market is segmented into directed (push HIE), query-based (pull-HIE), consumer-mediated exchange solutions. The directed (push HIE) exchange segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages like directed exchange prevents redundant collection of information from the patient, wasted visits, medication errors, and duplication of tests.

The web portal development application segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on application, the HIE market is categorized into internal interfacing, workflow management, secure messaging, web portal development, patient safety, and others (personal health records and chronic disease management). The web portal development application segment is expected to is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020 The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of physicians opting for electronic medical records which will lead to the increased demand for web-based portals for retrieving patient information.

The portal-centric solution segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on the solution, the HIE Market is divided into portal-centric, messaging-centric, and platform-centric solutions. Portal-centric solutions are expected to account for the largest share of the global health information exchange market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages such as access to real-time information, faster data sharing, assisting in smooth operations, and ease of evaluating risks.

The healthcare provider segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on end users, the market is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and pharmacies. Healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global health information exchange market in 2020. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing focus of providers on patient satisfaction and quality of care delivered, government initiatives and incentives programs, and growing need to improve the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=249987292

North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the health information exchange market

Geographically, the HIE Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for health information exchange systems, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, government initiatives to improve patient care and patient safety, the high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the need to reduce healthcare costs.

Some of the prominent players operating in the health information exchange market include Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Health Catalyst (US), Intersystems Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EHR, RIS, PACS, VNA, CPOE, HIE, Telehealth, Healthcare Analytics, Population Health Management, Supply Chain Management, CRM, Fraud Management, Claims Management) End User (Provider, Payer) – Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html

eHealth Market by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services) End User – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ehealth-market-11513143.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-information-exchange-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-information-exchange.asp