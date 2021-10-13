Consumer Drone Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players

Posted on 2021-10-13 by in Industrial, Technology // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Consumer Drone Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Consumer Drone Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of consumers encompassing the defense and entertainment sector. Consumer drones or UAVs are effectively navigated without a pilot on board the vehicle. They come in wide range of sizes and are extensively used for defense and entertainment purposes. Usually covering large areas like geographical surveys or wildlife poaching, consumer drones are paving the way for market growth.

Key Players:

  • 3D Robotics
  • Blade / Horizon Hobby
  • Cheerson
  • DJI Innovations
  • Eachine
  • Hubsan
  • JJRC
  • Parrot
  • SkyTech
  • Syma Toys
  • Walkera
  • WL Toys

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/consumer-drone-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Consumer drones market is majorly driven by integration of artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning algorithm. Moreover, increase in demand for UAVs stimulates the existing market players to use technologies such as geo-fencing and collision detection technology. These modernizations improve security, which makes the systems ideal for recreational and non-recreational uses. They also comply with the aviation authorities coupled with government initiatives and growing awareness are driving the consumer drone industry.

As compared to the military drones that are powered by solar energy, consumer drones run on batteries, which are expensive and need to be charged from time to time. This is expected to hamper the growth of consumer drone market. Additionally, strict regulations and security issues associated with drones are again obstructing the market growth. Gimbal, a payload holder attached to the drone, carries and stabilizes camera’s rotation and positioning to record smooth images and films. The growing efficiency of camera gimbals is a rising trend in the consumer drones industry.

Technology Outlook:

  • Semi-autonomous Drone
  • Autonomous Drone
  • Remote-Operated Drone

Remote-operated drones are predicted to dominate the market of consumer drone owing to the stringent regulations imposed by aviation authorities for using drones for entertainment purposes. Autonomous drones are anticipated to grow progressively in the coming years owing to the advent of artificial intelligence in the UAVs.

Application Outlook:

  • Prosumer
  • Toy/Hobbyist
  • Photogrammetry

Despite several applications in military and defense sector, drones are extensively used by hobbyists and gaming professionals. This can be attributed to the technological modernizations in the systems and growing number of photography and videography artists.

Product Outlook:

  • Multi-rotor
  • Nano
  • Others (Fixed-wing, hybrid)

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, consumer drone industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the growing adoption of drones for entertainment purposes, increasing investments, and government support, North America is expected to lead the market of consumer drone in the near future.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution