Consumer Drone Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players

The global Consumer Drone Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Consumer Drone Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of consumers encompassing the defense and entertainment sector. Consumer drones or UAVs are effectively navigated without a pilot on board the vehicle. They come in wide range of sizes and are extensively used for defense and entertainment purposes. Usually covering large areas like geographical surveys or wildlife poaching, consumer drones are paving the way for market growth.

Key Players:

3D Robotics

Blade / Horizon Hobby

Cheerson

DJI Innovations

Eachine

Hubsan

JJRC

Parrot

SkyTech

Syma Toys

Walkera

WL Toys

Growth Drivers:

Consumer drones market is majorly driven by integration of artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning algorithm. Moreover, increase in demand for UAVs stimulates the existing market players to use technologies such as geo-fencing and collision detection technology. These modernizations improve security, which makes the systems ideal for recreational and non-recreational uses. They also comply with the aviation authorities coupled with government initiatives and growing awareness are driving the consumer drone industry.

As compared to the military drones that are powered by solar energy, consumer drones run on batteries, which are expensive and need to be charged from time to time. This is expected to hamper the growth of consumer drone market. Additionally, strict regulations and security issues associated with drones are again obstructing the market growth. Gimbal, a payload holder attached to the drone, carries and stabilizes camera’s rotation and positioning to record smooth images and films. The growing efficiency of camera gimbals is a rising trend in the consumer drones industry.

Technology Outlook:

Semi-autonomous Drone

Autonomous Drone

Remote-Operated Drone

Remote-operated drones are predicted to dominate the market of consumer drone owing to the stringent regulations imposed by aviation authorities for using drones for entertainment purposes. Autonomous drones are anticipated to grow progressively in the coming years owing to the advent of artificial intelligence in the UAVs.

Application Outlook:

Prosumer

Toy/Hobbyist

Photogrammetry

Despite several applications in military and defense sector, drones are extensively used by hobbyists and gaming professionals. This can be attributed to the technological modernizations in the systems and growing number of photography and videography artists.

Product Outlook:

Multi-rotor

Nano

Others (Fixed-wing, hybrid)

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, consumer drone industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the growing adoption of drones for entertainment purposes, increasing investments, and government support, North America is expected to lead the market of consumer drone in the near future.

