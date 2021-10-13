Cold Pain Therapy Market worth $2.0 billion – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Cold Pain Therapy Market size is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Factors such as increasing prevalence of arthritis and the rising number of sports injuries are the key factors boosting the demand for cold pain therapy products for the management of pain. Moreover, growing awareness about the availability of cost-effective cooling pain relief products and the ease of application of cold pain therapy products are anticipated to accelerate the adoption of these products in the coming years.

Musculoskeletal injuries are the most common forms of sports-related injuries. Some of the common injuries include ankle sprains, knee injuries, fractures, joint injuries, tennis elbow (epicondylitis), and dislocations. Cold pain therapy products, such as ice packs and sprays, are the most commonly used products for the management of pain associated with sports-related injuries as they provide instant pain relief.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55543905

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The Prominent players in Cold Pain Therapy Market Sanofi (France), Pfizer (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), ROHTO Pharmaceutical (Japan), Beiersdorf (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medline Industries (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Breg (US), Romsons Group of Industries (India), Unexo Life Sciences (India), and Bird & Cronin (US)

Sanofi is among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world. It focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of healthcare products (including medicines, vaccines, and therapeutic products). The company operates its business through three segments, namely, Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi offers a wide range of cold pain therapy products, such as patches, creams, sprays, balms, and roll-ons,through its Consumer Healthcare segment and its subsidiary Chattem, Inc. (US),

Sanofi has a strong geographic presence in over 100 countries, with distribution networks across more than 170 countries across the globe

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2025. Growing preference for topical products, especially cold patches, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of cold therapy products the region. Moreover, emergence of key players with established product portfolio are driving the growth of the APAC cold pain therapy market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55543905

Industry Segmentation:

The OTC product segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the significant increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, back and neck pain and rise in awareness among patients about the growing availability of OTC cold pain therapy products.

Musculoskeletal Disorders accounted for the largest share of the cold pain therapy market.

The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders gloablly and the demand for the cost effective pain relief ptroducts and the growing awareness about the availability of effective cold therapy products for the musculoskeletal disorders pain management and rise in the geriatric patient population are likely to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Retail Pharamcies accounted for the largest share of the cold pain therapy market.

The segment accounted for the highest share owing to the increasing growing awareness about the availability of effective cold pain therapy products in retail pharmacies, increase in the expansion of retail pharmacies through collaboration with e-pharacies and the major focus on strengthening the brand connection among customnesr by widening their personal consulatnat services are some of the factors anticipated to preopel the growth of this segment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=55543905