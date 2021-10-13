Latest Innovation On Dental 3D Printing – Future and Share

The dental 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, and rapid growth in the geriatric population.

Covid-19 Impact on the Dental 3D Printing Market

In the optimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic would create a long-term positive impact on the overall dental 3D printing market. The dental 3D printing market was initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as most dental offices, clinics, and laboratories were closed in many parts of the world due to lockdowns and quarantine restrictions in early 2020.

This resulted in all non-essential dental procedures being deferred; the volume of outpatient cases reduced considerably in this period. However, recovery can be seen in most regions, especially North America and Europe, as dental services regain normalcy. The Asia Pacific dental market has been slower to recover, especially in China and India. However, the drivers that had propelled 3D dental printing previously, such as the rising digitization of dental set-ups and the expansion of dental clinics and corporate chains, are still in place. This can be expected to promote the growth of the market in 2021–2022.

Dental caries or tooth decay is a common ailment across all age groups, with the global incidence of decayed and missing teeth (DMT) increasing dramatically in recent years. According to the CDC, in 2019, 64.9% of adults aged above 18 years of age had a dental examination or dental cleaning procedure.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, more than 36 million Americans are completely edentulous, and around 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Like dental implants, dental prosthetics, and other dental products manufactured by dental 3D printers find high use in the restoration of the dental structure, the high incidence of target diseases will play a key role in the growth of the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period.

There is a very limited resource pool available for staff that is well-versed with 3D printing processes, which is further worsened by the rapid pace of evolution of the dental 3D printing market in terms of technology and materials.

There is a dearth of training programs available for additive manufacturing and a wide gap between academia and practical applications in the industry that is difficult to bridge. The lack of a well-qualified workforce would restrain the overall adoption of dental 3D printing.

The use of CAD/CAM also reduces the need to wear temporary bridges/crowns during the course of the treatment and the number of doctor visits, thereby reducing the cost of dental restoration. Although the majority of prosthetic elements are still made manually, the use of CAD/CAM associated with 3D printing continues to increase due to its advantages.

Prominent players in the Dental 3D printing market include 3D Systems (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US/Israel), Renishaw plc (UK), Roland DG (Japan), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Formlabs (US), and Prodways Group (France).

