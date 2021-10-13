Cell-based Assays Market : COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2025

The growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, increasing funding for cell-based research, and growth in the number of drug discovery activities are the key factors supporting the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact On The Global Cell-Based Assays Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the burden on healthcare systems across the globe. According to the WHO, there were 96,012,792 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,075,870 deaths (as of January 22, 2021). Due to the pandemic, companies have scaled up R&D efforts to develop a vaccine and drugs against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vaccine-related research activities in pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, research centers, and academic research institutes are considered essential and have been largely unaffected in operations and output. Due to the increase in research activities, both the availability of funding for research and the demand for and manufacturing of cell-based assay products are expected to grow.

The increased demand for research on COVID-19 has created a large scope for cell-based 45 assays in viral infection research, vaccine development, and overall drug discovery for both researchers and laboratories.

Currently, a number of vaccines or antiviral drugs for COVID-19 have been approved or are under development, and patients are currently treated symptomatically. For both vaccines and therapeutics, the antibodies produced are tested for their functional efficacy to neutralize the target virus.

Cell-based assays are employed to shorten the time and increase the throughput needed for these assays. This has significantly increased the demand for cell-based assays to provide an early indication of the toxicity characteristics of the drug candidates.

Cell-based assays have several advantages over in vitro biochemical assays. They offer consistent tissue-specific responses in a biologically relevant microenvironment as opposed to biochemical assays. It is also not possible to prepare or purify every target for biochemical measurement, which is a major factor limiting the applications of biochemical assays.

The conventional methods of toxicity and drug safety assessment (involving animal testing) are expensive, time-consuming, and offer low throughput. In this regard, modern cell-based assays merge the advantages of cell cultures and animal models to allow researchers to identify problems with lead compounds in early screening, ensuring greater efficiency in the drug discovery and development process.

Additionally, the physiological relevance of cell-based assays, as well as their ability to provide efficient, cost-effective, and accelerated drug discovery solutions, has also fueled their greater adoption among end-users.

The growth of the reagents market is restricted by a different factor—product end-user licenses restrict the use of reagent kits only to specified assays. Due to this, even though better and superior reagents are available in the market, customers are restricted to using only those reagents specified in the license agreement. This may act as a barrier to the growth of the cell-based assays market.

