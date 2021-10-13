Latest Market Research Report On Fetal Monitoring

The development of non-invasive, portable, and advanced fetal monitors and emerging markets and strengthening infrastructure are expected to offer growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The coronavirus pandemic has compelled regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, to ease their regulatory norms for fetal monitors to support the uninterrupted care regime of expectant mothers. Relaxations in rules have paved the way for several key players to smoothly launch fetal monitors equipped with tele-ultrasound monitoring, noninvasive features, and portable technologies.

For instance, the FDA released its updated April 2020 FDA guidance amid the pandemic, under which Philips successfully launched its fetal monitor, Avalon CL, in the US on June 12, 2020. The FDA’s enforcement policy for noninvasive fetal and maternal monitoring devices aims to increase access to devices that could reduce the need for in-clinic visits and reduce the burden on doctor’s offices and hospitals during the pandemic.

Fetal monitoring technologies are now being streamlined to provide greater assistance in utero fetal surgeries, consisting of challenging physical fetal access and technological complications. Fetal cardiac assessments have also witnessed progress that supports high-fidelity hemodynamic and continuous physiologic monitoring, thus enabling early diagnosis and treatment.

Research and technological advancements in fetal monitoring systems have increased focus on noninvasive monitoring procedures. Obstetrics has been introduced with noninvasive diagnosis technologies such as Doppler studies, cell-free fetal DNA assessment, electronic fetal monitoring (EFM), and fetal acid-base status.

Fetal and neonatal assessments are carried out during antepartum via percutaneous umbilical cord blood sampling and during intrapartum with fetal scalp blood sampling immediately after birth. Fetal phonocardiography has been integrated with advanced data acquisition systems and databases. Progressing data analytics, synthetic data generation by advanced mathematical models, and classifications & processing algorithms are under active research & development to increase fetal motoring data processing efficacy.

The SonoScape system from GE Healthcare costs around USD 9,000. These machines also incur maintenance charges, which amount to 15% of the unit’s purchasing cost. The high costs of fetal monitoring equipment can be challenging to low-income nations and low-resource hospitals, thus restraining this market’s growth.

The fetal monitoring market is segmented into ultrasound devices, electronic maternal/fetal monitors, fetal electrodes, fetal doppler devices, uterine contraction monitors, telemetry devices, accessories & consumables, and other products. Ultrasound devices are the largest segment in this market. This segment’s growth can primarily be attributed to technological advancements, increasing congenital anomalies, maternal mortality, and rising regulatory approvals.

Key Market Players

The major players operating in this market are Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), EDAN Diagnostics, Inc. (China), Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden), Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Progetti Srl (Italy), TRISMED Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea).

Key developments: