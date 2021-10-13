Flotation Reagents Market worth $5.55 billion by 2023

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Flotation is the process used to separate and concentrate ores by altering their surfaces to a hydrophilic or hydrophobic condition. Flotation reagents are the chemicals used for the froth flotation process. They include pH regulators, slime dispersants, conditioning agents, collectors, resurfacing agents, wetting agents, and frothers. These reagents help in aeration of minerals in water which facilitates the attachment of air bubbles to selected minerals and drifts them. Once at the surface, the selected minerals are supported by a froth layer until they are removed. The materials which are unattached to air bubbles remain submerged in the pulp. The mining industry utilizes these chemicals in all stages of production to increase the efficiency and productivity of the mining processes such as the extraction and recovery of minerals from ores. The flotation reagents market is projected to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2023. However, the slow growth of the mining industry in developed countries is expected to restrain the growth of the flotation reagents market globally.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263409194

The key companies operating in the flotation reagents market are BASF SE (Germany), Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Huntsman (US), Dow Chemical (US), AkzoNobel (Netherland), SNF FLOERGER SAS (France), Evonik (Switzerland), and Orica (Australia). These companies have adopted several business strategies such as agreements, acquisition, and new product launches between January 2015 and August 2018 to stay competitive in the flotation reagents market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=263409194

BASF SE (Germany), which is one of the largest manufacturers of flotation reagents in the world, has adopted the strategy of agreements to strengthen its foothold in the market. The company is continuously expanding its business of flotation reagents across the globe to maintain its position in the market. For instance, in March 2018, the company had an agreement with Solenis (US), both the company agreed to join hands by combining BASF’s paper wet-end and water chemicals business with Solenis. This agreement helped BASF in technological advancement in the wastewater treatment industry which further helped the company in providing a better solution to its consumers. Furthermore, it also helped the company to expand its foothold in the North America region.

Clariant AG (Switzerland) is one of the leading manufacturers and distributers of specialty chemicals across the globe. It offers mining processing and flotation chemicals for the flotation reagent industry. The company has adopted the strategy of acquisition to stay competitive in the flotation reagents market. In October 2016, the company acquired the mining service business of Flomin Inc. (US) which offers various products such as frothers, collectors, and caters to the oil & gas industry. This development enabled the company to expand its flotation reagents business in untapped markets.

Read More Info @ https://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/global-flotation-reagents-market.html