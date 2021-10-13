Superdisintegrants Market worth $536.5 million – Industry-Specific Challenges and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Superdisintegrants Market is projected to reach USD 536.5 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The increasing adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, the growing generics market, and the emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry are factors driving the market for superdisintegrants. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets and the growth of the overall pharmaceutical market in these markets present significant opportunities for market growth. However, safety and quality concerns are expected to challenge the growth of the superdisintegrants market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).

BASF was the leading player in the superdisintegrants market and accounted for the largest share in 2017. The company offers a well-balanced portfolio for the market. Its stronghold in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is primarily attributed to its innovative product portfolio and strong relationships with its customers. Additionally, having a large number of production sites gives it a competitive advantage over other players in the excipients market. The company also provides customized products to make customers’ production processes more efficient. To remain competitive in the market, the company focuses on expanding its presence across the globe. It opened Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in India with an initial investment of USD 2.76 million. By 2020, the company plans to conduct around 25% of its global R&D in Asia Pacific.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in Germany.

Industry Segmentation:

The synthetic superdisintegrants segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018

On the basis of type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the widespread usage of these superdisintegrants in various pharmaceutical formulations. The advantages associated with synthetic superdisintegrants include their effectiveness at lower concentrations as compared to starch and lesser effect on the compressibility and flowability of the dosage form, which drives their use in various oral dosage formulations.

The tablets segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2018

Based on formulation, segmented into tablets and capsules. In 2018, the tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market. Benefits such as stability, low manufacturing cost (as compared to other dosage forms), easy product identification, and compactness are driving the production of tablet formulations. The increasing focus on fast and orally disintegrating tablets is also contributing to the large share of this segment.

