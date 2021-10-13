Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market worth 10.4 billion – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Factors such as the growing importance of denials management, increasing patient volume, process improvements in healthcare organizations, and declining reimbursement rates are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment, integration of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, data breaches and loss of confidentiality, and lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204439794

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US), The SSI Group (US), GE Healthcare (US), nThrive (US), DST Systems (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), and Quest Diagnostics (US) are the key players in the Back-End RCM Market.

Cerner has a strong foothold in the back-end revenue cycle management market. The company caters to the healthcare technology and financial management needs of its global customers. Cerner focuses on research and development activities, deploying products, and acquisitions to enhance its market presence. For instance, in the past three years, the company deployed more than 15 back-end revenue cycle management solutions across various hospitals, care centers, and medical centers. The acquisition of Siemens Health Services in January 2015 further strengthened its back-end revenue cycle management portfolio.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The back-end revenue cycle management market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2018 owing to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates. North America is followed by Europe and Asia. The market in Asia is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=204439794

Industry Segmentation:

The Services segment to dominate the back-end revenue cycle management market.

By product & service, segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Back-End RCM Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring nature of services such as training and development, installation, software upgrades, consulting, and maintenance. However, due to the need for periodic software upgrades, the software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The cloud-based systems to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of delivery mode, segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems. The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the back-end revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the comparatively lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=204439794