Momentive Performance Materials (US) and Innospec Inc. (US) are the Key Players in the Silicone Surfactants Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — The silicone surfactants market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing demand for silicone surfactants from end-use industries has led to the growth of silicone surfactants market. Silicone surfactants are used in skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products in the personal care industry. Major end-use industries of silicone surfactants include personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture.

♦ Download PDF Brochure – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192476281

Major companies operating in the silicone surfactants market include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siltech Corporation (Canada), Elé Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (France), Supreme Silicones (India), Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co., Ltd. (China), Harcros Chemicals Inc. (US), and SST Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia). These companies have principal operations in the Asia Pacific, North American, and European regions. They undertake organic and inorganic expansion strategies to increase their market shares. Expansion is an essential strategy in this market to cater to competitive products to the end-user industries.

Momentive Performance Materials (US) is one of the leading manufacturers of silicone surfactants. The company has strong product offerings which are distributed across various regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company is primarily focused on inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisition to enhance its product portfolio.

The Investor Group (involves SJL Partners, KCC Corporation, and Wonik QnC Corporation) acquired Momentive Performance Chemicals. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the position and geographic reach of Momentive Performance Chemicals. It will also expand the product portfolio and financial position of the company.

♦ Speak To Analyst – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=192476281

Innospec Inc. (US) is engaged in manufacturing and distributing specialty chemicals. It operates through product segments, namely, fuel specialties, performance chemicals, oilfield services, and octane additives. The company caters its products to industries, such as personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining. The company offers silicone surfactants under the performance chemicals segment. These surfactants are used in the personal care industry. The company has a presence in around 23 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.