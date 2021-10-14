Morgan Li Proud to Support Newly Launched Positive Directions TRP Academy

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Morgan Li, a custom manufacturer of fixtures, furniture and graphics with hospitality clients including Choice Hotels, Hilton and Ritz Carlton, is proud to announce its support for the Positive Directions TRP Academy, a therapeutic teaching community (TTC) and transitional housing program launching in San Francisco.

Launching in September 2021, TRP Academy is a joint partnership between Positive Directions Equals Change, San Francisco Adult Probation and San Francisco Community Assessment & Services Center, providing treatment, recovery and prevention for justice-involved men. This TTC and transitional housing program offers residents space to rehabilitate, learn prosocial behaviors and develop a support network for lifelong recovery.

At a September 9 press event announcing the opening of TRP Academy, San Francisco Adult Probation Department Reentry Division Director Steve Adami tweeted, “This demonstrates what is possible when city leaders listen to the community – those of us who have been to prison having been advocating for this for years!”

To help residents progress through each phase of the Positive Directions Equals Change curriculum, TRP Academy needed a partner to help them convert the historic Abby Hotel into a space for recovery and growth. For that, they turned to custom manufacturer Morgan Li.

Already known for its 2019 work with Graduate Hotels and the Lebron James Family Foundation on the foundation’s I PROMISE Village, the Morgan Li team was equipped to handle and more than happy to take on this great cause.

To transform the 59-room hotel into a transitional housing facility, community area, and living space, Morgan Li provided design and project management support to reimagine the space and lead the renovation. Chief Creative Officer Tery Young worked with the academy to install efficient private bathrooms for each guestroom in the historic hotel, while providing additional leadership on the creation of the shared community space and kitchen.

“As an active member of the San Francisco community, I was ecstatic to have this opportunity to work with the city and the Positive Directions Equals Change team to transform this space,” said Tery R. Young, Chief Creative Officer and Hospitality Lead at Morgan Li. “It’s an honor to provide furniture and more to help TRP Academy create positive change for our city’s justice-involved community.”

About Morgan Li

Bring us your wildest designs. Your boldest plans. We want to see them, engineer them and build them. And more. For over 75 years, the Morgan Li team has specialized in taking our retail and hospitality clients’ plans from concept to rollout, matching specifications and smashing expectations. Headquartered in Chicago Heights, Illinois, Morgan Li combines 600,000 square feet of domestic production space with 3.2 million additional square feet of global manufacturing capabilities to combine wood, metal and graphics however you see fit. To learn more about Morgan Li, head to www.morganli.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About TRP Academy

Positive Directions TRP Academy is a culturally responsive, peer-led, abstinence-based, therapeutic teaching community (TTC) and transitional housing program. The mutual self-help community has a recovery orientation, focusing on whole-person care and overall lifestyle changes, not simply abstinence from drug use. ​​The TRP Academy infuses a strength-based approach into the program’s culturally responsive guiding principles of Respect, Interdependence, and Accountability.