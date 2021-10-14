ioXt Alliance Certifies SOLiD DAS Controller

Certification by ioXT Alliance advances security for cellular in-building mobile coverage

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, today announced that SOLiD’s Distributed Antenna System (DAS) DMS-1200 Controller has been certified through the ioXt Certification Program. The certification was given after SOLiD met rigorous standards as part of the ioXt Alliance’s program, advancing efforts to improve the security of IoT and other connected devices running on one of the world’s most popular operating systems. SOLiD’s DAS controller, which provides indoor solutions for improved cellular coverage and capacity, went through multi-step testing in a certified-lab to earn this certification.

“We’re dedicated to providing excellent experiences for in-building mobile users, and security plays a core, critical role in creating greater confidence among our customers and partners,” said SlavkoDjukic, Vice President Product Line Management & Technology, Americas, of SOLiD. “This industry-backed certification by ioXt Alliance validates our commitment to security and keeping consumers safe.”

“SOLiD’s proactive step in certifying its DAS controller to meet our industry-led standards, raises the bar for security and privacy commitments in the industry,” said Rebecca Onaitis, Director, IoT, of the ioXt Alliance. “SOLiD’s products and services are built with security from the beginning, giving customers — arenas, airports, corporate buildings and more — some added peace of mind.”

Founded on eight core pledge principles that define product security, product upgradability and consumer transparency, the ioXt Alliance harmonizes global security regulations to provide clear guidelines for quantifying the optimal level of security needed for a specific device within a certain location and product category. Once a device meets or exceeds the requirements after testing, it receives the ioXtSmartCert label.

The SOLiD DAS DMS-1200 Controller provides an enterprise level interface between the fiber optic DAS and Network Operations Center (NOC). The DMS-1200 gathers vital system information and data from the DAS network to communicate, and through this certification, it has been verified that the information is protected.

