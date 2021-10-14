Healthy Lawn is a Top Choice for a Grass Roots Revolution

South River, NJ, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Family-owned Healthy Lawn is a popular choice for homeowners who want to revitalize and maintain their lawns.

Healthy Lawn has nearly 50 years’ combined local lawn care industry experience, specializing in lawn care, mosquito control, perimeter pest control, tree, shrub and weed control, and fertilization.

While their offices are in South River, their teams service Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties, such as East Brunswick, Monroe, Old Bridge, Woodbridge, Middletown, Tinton Falls, Howell, Brick Township and Point Pleasant.

Included on the “Best of the Best” in their industry in Middlesex County, Healthy Lawn offers treatments, quality customer service and know the best solutions for lasting results that make your yard looking beautiful.

Their teams abide by being honest and upfront, are proud to provide such an essential service for clients, and loyal in their services and commitments.

At Healthy Lawn, they offer to get the job done right, the first time! Not only do they complete their first service within 5-7 business days, but their lawn aeration service is backed by a 100% total satisfaction guarantee!

They are equally adept at providing efficient perimeter pest control, deterring pests from entering your garden, to begin with, and are also dedicated to providing customers with superior products and performance to enhance their lawn care experience at every level.

Healthy Lawn is a registered service provider for GreenCare for Troops, providing complimentary Lawn and landscape services for the families of currently deployed military personnel. These complimentary services are offered to eligible families in need to provide a helping hand when they need it most.

Their professional services are proven by customers who have given them five-star reviews. Samantha L., of Matawan, commented: “Healthy Lawn is a fantastic company! My Lawn and landscaping look amazing. They have great customer service with knowledgeable and friendly employees. I would recommend them.”

Scott B. of Oldbridge added: “Once I signed up for the mosquito preventative application, my family and I have been able to relax on our back deck for the first time in years.”

For more information, or to book an appointment, call 732-238-5296, or see Healthy Lawn’s full scope of services at https://www.healthylawnnj.com/.