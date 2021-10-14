Get Ready for Fall with HVAC Maintenance Specialist Rudd Plumbing, Heating & Air

Moncks Corner, SC, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —As the fall beckons, the Rudd Plumbing, Heating & Air team has provided some timely advice to keep HVAC equipment in peak performance.

During the autumn in Summerville, SC, the company advises that your HVAC maintenance is two-fold: you need to turn off and clean up the air conditioner, and you need to turn on and maintain the furnace for its upcoming season.

While some tasks can be done, residential and business owners will probably need professional services provided by Rudd Plumbing, Heating & Air to ensure HVAC units are running well.

Their top tips include turning the exterior unit’s power off and using a brush to remove any visible debris, such as leaves, near the unit. Then unscrew the cage around the unit and use a vacuum to pull debris out of the unit.

Use a damp cloth to remove dust on any internal parts that can handle this. You can do the same with the fan fins or use your garden hose on a very low setting to remove the dust.

If any fan blades are bent out of shape, you can try to bend them back into place.

A company spokesman said there are a few other things you can do to keep your air conditioner in good condition. These include changing the air conditioner filter, trimming any landscape around the unit and leaving at least three feet of clearance on every side of the outdoor unit.

It is also recommended to cover the unit with its fabric cover. If the unit is old, then a new one may have to be bought as a replacement.

Maintaining your furnace is equally important and will reduce the odds of a breakdown during the winter if it is professionally maintained before you turn it on.

Don’t ignore any noise or rattling from an HVAC unit, but if it persists, schedule a proper maintenance check with Rudd Plumbing, Heating & Air.

