Key Strategy Adopted by Global Paper Chemicals Market Leading Players

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global paper chemicals market is estimated to be USD 36.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 40.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.0% between 2018 and 2023. The market is mainly driven by the high demand for paper chemicals in the production of packaging paper.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65996842

Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF (Germany), Solenis (US), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Ecolab (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Harima Chemicals Group (Japan), Buckman Laboratories International Inc. (US),Archroma(Switzerland), and Chemisphere Paper Technologies(South Africa) are the leading paper chemicals manufacturers.

Kemira Oyj (Finland) is one of the leading players in the paper chemicals market. The company has been focusing on both organic and inorganic strategies to maintain its leading position in the market. For example, in July 2016, it acquired AkzoNobel’s paper chemicals business. This acquisition is estimated to strengthen Kemira’s market position, especially in the APAC region. In addition, in June 2017, the company opened its new AKD emulsion and cationic rosin production at its production site in Nanjing, Jiangsu (China). With this new production line, Kemira is planning toproduce and supply all types of sizing agents (ASA, AKD, cationic rosin, and surface size) to serve customers in Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan,and other countries in APAC. This expansion is expected to broaden the company’s paper chemicals product offering and strengthen its position in the paper chemicals market.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65996842

Solenis (US) is another major player in the paper chemicalsmarket.The companyadopted inorganicgrowth strategies to establish its market position,globally. For example, Solenis and BASF signed an agreement to combine BASF’s paper and water chemicals business with Solenis to jointly create a customer-focused global specialty chemicals company. The combined ventureis expectedto operate under the Solenis brand and will provide expanded offerings and cost-effective solutions for customers in two specialty chemical businesses, which are paper technologies and industrial water technologies.In addition, in August 2018, the company acquired the pulp and paper chemical distribution business from Connell Bros. Co. (CBC) in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia,and Vietnam. With this acquisition, the company plans to build strong business relationships with customers in Southeast Asia and strengthen its position in the paper chemicals market.