Are you planning for BBA (Hons) study in UK/Europe?

2021-10-14

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Doyens Institute of International Studies (DIIS)  provides the best European Management Courses, BBA, MBA, DBA in UK/Europe is approved by Swiss EduQua. The higher education system in Europe, particularly UK and Swiss. (DIIS) is a higher education center for excellence located in Gurugram, India’s millennium city in the national capital region of New Delhi.

The whole program will be completed in 3 Years. This includes the basic concept of marketing which will require learners to critically evaluate, challenge, synthesize a wide range of marketing tools, techniques, and models. The learner will be enrolled in British Higher National Diploma (Level-4 and 5), which can be topped up at the best University Campuses in UK, along with Swiss BBA (Hons). All courses are assessed by written assignments.

