Radome Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a research report “Radome Market by Platform(Ground, Airborne, Naval), Application(Radar, Sonar, Communication Antenna), Frequency(HF/UHF/VHF-Band, L- Band, S-Band, C- Band, X- Band, KU- Band, KA- Band, Multi-Band), Offering, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The radome market is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2026. The radome market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. The Advancements in composite materials technology for Radome structure, focus on development of compact radome for UAV platforms, demand for technologically advanced radome systems for next-generation aircraft and significance of radomes in warfare are fueling the growth of the radome market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157460281

The radome market is being driven by the increased adoption of advanced military UAV systems to gain an advantage over enemy forces and the increasing defense expenditure of various countries. Industry players are undertaking R&D activities that focus on improving the capability of these radomes to perform in all-weather conditions and provide support in commercial as well as defense operations, such as long-range surveillance, search & rescue, navigation, and communications, among others.

Based on material, glass fiber is projected to lead radome market by material from 2021 to 2026.

Development and procurement of modern aircraft systems, such as targeting and surveillance systems and communication systems, for various applications is driving the demand for radome market globally. The surface of the fiberglass radome is reinforced with additives to enhance the adhesion between them so that the surface paint will not fall off, wrinkle and maintain its color even in severe weather. This also offers excellent electrical insulation and permeability.

Based on application, the radar segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026.

A radome is often used to prevent ice and freezing rain from accumulating on antennas. In the case of a spinning radar parabolic antenna, the radome also protects the antenna from debris and rotational irregularities due to wind. In November 2020, Meggitt PLC secured a pioneering radome contract with BAE Systems to enable advanced radar technology for the Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet.

Based on Platform, naval segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Upgrades in communication, navigation, and surveillance systems have helped modernize the maritime industry at a significant pace. An increase in automation, modernization of ships, upcoming autonomous technology, and the increase in unmanned marine vehicles are expected to drive the radome market of the naval platform. The naval platform comprises commercial vessels, military vessels, and unmanned marine vehicles. In January 2021, Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) signed two agreements with the Swedish navy concerning the next generation of surface ships and corvettes.

Based on region, North America is projected to lead the radome market from 2021 to 2026.

Significant investments in R&D activities for the development of advanced radome solutions by key players and increased demand for advanced radome systems are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the radome market in this region. The US is expected to drive the growth of the North American radome market during the forecast period, owing to easy access to various innovative technologies and significant investments being made by manufacturers in the country for the development of improved military ISR and communication & monitoring systems. Several developments have taken place in the field of radome systems in the region. For instance, in January 2020, Telephonics Corporation (US) successfully developed and tested its MOSAIC Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) surveillance radar system which requires technologically advanced solid laminate radomes with the US Navy’s MH-60S helicopter. The MOSAIC AESA surveillance radar is capable of performing continuous scheduled Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) imaging tasks while simultaneously conducting surveillance, detection, and tracking operations.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=157460281

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics (US), Saint-Gobain (France), BAE Systems (UK), L3Harris Technologies (US), Raytheon Technologies (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com