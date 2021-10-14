Bioinformatics Services Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bioinformatics Services Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Bioinformatics Services Market size is expected to value at USD 4.1 billion by 2024, due to increasing demand from healthcare sector to carry out various studies such as cell signaling, pathway metabolism, gene-receptor interactions, and target differentiation. Favorable government policies and initiatives coupled with increasing funding for genomics oriented research & development, rising demand for drug discovery as well as biomarker development processes are expected to stimulate the growth of bioinformatics services industry over the forecast period.

In addition, swift decline in cost of DNA sequencing is expected to play major role in future market growth of bioinformatics services market. Globally, the bioinformatics services industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Massive investment for research & development by both government authorities & private bodies in the areas of metabolomics, proteomics, and transcriptomic is anticipated to foster market requirement of advanced IT solutions for large data storage and enhanced analysis .Studies involving proteomics and genomics require large arrays of structural information, which has to be stored and processed accordingly to extract information. The bioinformatics services helps to analyze and monitor large chunks of data with higher processing rate.

Global Bioinformatics Services Outlook, by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Drug Discovery

Others

Global Bioinformatics Services Outlook, by Sector (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Medical

Animal

Agricultural

Academics

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Accelerys

Qiagen

GVK Biosciences

Agilent technologies

Illumina

IBM Life sciences and many others

