Effortlessly Manage Educational Institute’s Finance and Admin with Anthem

Anthem is a SaaS tech product to make the back-end processes of schools and educational institutions easy and smooth.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to education, people always look for the best institutions. Usually, educational institutions are analyzed on factors like education quality, fee structure, staff, etc. Back-end processes are often neglected, which leads to major financial issues.

Keeping a track of the number of students, their fee payments, school resources, revenue, etc. are some of the core factors. A glitch in any of these can cause a major hassle in the functioning of an institution.

In a technologically driven world, everything has gone digital, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Educational institutions are now operating online. Institutions can now easily keep a record of expenses, fee, student data, and other resources. Wondering how to make this possible?

Anthem is the ultimate solution here. It is a SaaS tech product to make the back-end processes of schools and educational institutions easy and smooth. Its objective is pretty simple – Anthem acts as a watchdog that tracks all the information and data of the school. This includes the funds, resources, number of students, staff salary, revenue, admission details and inquiry, and everything else that falls in the ambit of back-end tasks.

About Anthem:

The Anthem was started in 2018 by Shiv Vadivelalagan and Pavee Ramanisankar. Anthem is backed by Elevation Capital and awarded by Harvard University. It aims to provide better financial management solutions to the educational institutions so they can generate the right amount of revenue without overcharging the students.

Delayed fee payments, fee issues with parents, low revenue, and other financial issues can lead to major problems. This is where Anthem assists the educational institutions. They can now say goodbye to those long Excel sheets. Embrace the developing technology with Anthem and manage the school finances the right way.

Why Trust Anthem?

Relying on something new can be difficult. It’s okay to feel skeptical in such situations. But one should never shy away from trying new things. Here is a list of the major benefits to be availed of by choosing Anthem.

Better records:

We all know how cumbersome it is to track the cash flow. Having multiple spreadsheets only elevates the confusion. But with Anthem, one can manage all the records and data at a single place. This single platform manages revenue and expenditure with zero confusion or error.

Quick fee collection:

Anthem provides multiple ways to ensure that the fee is timely collected. It includes sending automatic payment reminders, notifying about prepay discounts, collecting fees online, calculating late-fee penalties, etc.

Enhanced profit:

A clear overview of the school’s financial situation helps in analyzing aspects like where to cut costs and where to generate revenue from. Anthem serves as an efficient tool in enhancing the institution’s profit.

Tracking defaulters:

There may be students in a school who always pay their fees late. Anthem effortlessly detects them and sends automatic fees payment reminders.

Reasonable price plans:

The plans offered by Anthem do not carry a heavy price tag. These plans cost way less than most AI tools.

An example of Anthem’s success is a small pre-school in Udhampur. This town is located in the Shivalik Himalayan range. Headquartered in Chennai, Anthem has successfully helped it manage its finances. Distance means nothing when one is determined to render the services and help. The startup has assisted more than 12,000 educational institutions in over 500 towns. Anthem is digitizing educational institutions and aims to cover the maximum educational institutions of the country. To change the quality of education, we need to provide better resources to our educational institutions. That is what Anthem is doing – reducing the back-end work so educational institutions can focus more on the education of students.

To know more about its services and success stories, one can visit the official website of Anthem

Website: https://www.getanthem.co

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/getanthem/

Press & Media Contact:

Anthem

77 Chamiers Road,

Chennai – 600 028

Tamil Nadu, India

1800 103 9577

www.getanthem.co