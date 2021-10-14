Market Leader – MS Polymer Adhesives Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The MS polymer adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2025. APAC is estimated to be the largest consumer of MS polymer adhesives. The global MS polymer adhesives market is driven by the growing demand for hybrid resins in manufacturing adhesives & sealants and the unavailability of new polymeric materials.

The key players operating in the market are Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema S.A. (France), and The 3M Company (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, and new product launch to grow in the market. Investment & expansion was the key strategy adopted by the major players between 2016 and 2020. This strategy helped companies enhance their global presence.

Henkel (Germany) is engaged in consumer and industrial businesses. The company operates through various segments, including adhesive technologies (adhesives, sealants, and surface treatments for consumer and industrial purposes); laundry & home care (household cleaning products, such as laundry detergent and dishwashing liquid), beauty care (beauty & oral care products, such as shampoos, toothpastes, hair colorants, and shower products), and corporate. The adhesive technologies segment of the company is a leader in the adhesives market across various end-use industries, globally. The company manufactures MS polymer adhesives under this segment and markets them under brand TEROSON. Henkel has operations in North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company focuses on R&D and investment to maintain its leading position in the adhesives business.

Sika (Switzerland) is a specialty chemical company, with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building and motor vehicles industry. It operates through two business segments, namely, construction and industrial. The company offers adhesives under both these segments. Sika offers a full line of one and two-component sealants and adhesives for a variety of markets and applications. The company has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. It has a strong customer base and has business operations in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. It competes with Henkel (Germany), Arkema (France), and H.B. Fuller (US). In October 2015, Sika Canada launched a new product based on silane terminated polymer technology named Sikaflex® Crystal Clear. This product is single-component, solvent-free, multi-purpose adhesive and sealant with a crystal-clear appearance. This product can be used in interior and exterior applications in construction industry.

