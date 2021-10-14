Imerys S.A. (France) and Omya AG (Switzerland) are the Key Players in the Calcite Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

In terms of value, the global calcite market size is estimated to be USD 10.1 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing demand from the paper and plastics applications for calcite, coupled with easy availability and cost-effectiveness, are expected to drive the growth of the calcite market during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the calcite industry include Imerys S.A. (France), Omya AG (Switzerland), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India). These companies account for a major share of the market.

Imerys S.A. (France) is one of the leading players in the calcite market and has been adopting inorganic & organic strategies to sustain its market position. For instance, in November 2019, Imerys S.A. acquired some assets of the EDK company, a leading producer of ground calcium carbonates (GCC) in Brazil. These assets include three operating plants and 100 employees, which generated annual revenues of USD 15.5 million in 2018. In February 2018, Imerys S.A. acquired the carbonate business of Vimal Microns (India), a major producer of ground calcium carbonate for polymer and coating applications.

Omya AG (Switzerland) is another major company in the calcite market. It has been adopting organic and inorganic strategies to sustain its position in the market. For instance, in November 2018, the company established a research center for crop cultivation at Oftringen. It undertakes studies through the systematic analyses of natural calcium carbonate in agriculture. Insights gained at the center have proven valuable for the development of new products and innovative technologies for agriculture. In November 2018, Omya AG introduced a new functionalized calcium carbonate for use in biopolymers under the brand name, Omya Smartfill 55– OM. The new calcium carbonate is used particularly as filler material for polylactic acid (PLA) as this does not demonstrate almost any hydrolysis when processed at filler loads of up to 40% .

