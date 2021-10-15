Premium School OF Digital Marketing Pvt. Ltd Celebrates 11th Anniversary.

A milestone into imparting Digital Education across India.

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Premium School of Digital Marketing commences into 12th year, celebrating its 11th Anniversary of successfully imparting digital education. PSDM, having its head office situated at Pune has eight branches all over India with more than fifteen experienced faculty members back boning their institute. Today PSDM stands tall having educated over eighteen thousand students, placing more than nine thousand of them in reputed companies and with thirty-five corporate training over eleven years.

Pioneers in digital education, PSDM has a rich legacy built by inspiring people dedicatedly working towards a common goal of imparting quality education. Their well-structured and systematically crafted comprehensive digital marketing course comprises eleven modules. It is one-of-a-kind with hands-on practical experience, internships provided and placement assistance guaranteed.

On celebrating the 11th year Rohit Shelwante, CEO Premium School Of Digital Marketing says, “We are very proud to celebrate this milestone; PSDM has always tried to provide the best digital marketing courses keeping practical training at the forefront. We were the first movers in digital marketing institutes to provide a comprehensive digital marketing course with hands-on practical training. Today we are providing basic to advance level courses and certifications in the digital marketing domain within house internships and guaranteed placement assistance. On this momentous occasion, we thank all our faculty members, students and everyone who has stuck to us throughout this journey. Go Digital!”

To build its rich legacy, Premium School of Digital Marketing planned and executed the following tactics:

Explaining complex terms in a simplified manner, friendly learning environment and one-to-one mentoring.

Affordable fees to suit everyone’s pocket and value-added education to make digital education reach the maximum number of people.

Weekly assignments and hands-on practical experience for a blend of theory and practice together.

Guest lectures, alumni visit and an interview grooming to make students industry-ready.

Post-course assistance to help students relearn and understand new topics in this constantly changing field.

Building trust through transparency, dedicated efforts to enrich students’ life and selflessly serving this digital industry to grow in India.

About PSDM Pvt. Ltd: Premium School of Digital Marketing founded by Mr. Rohit Shelwante in 2010 at Pune, Maharashtra has been imparting a well-structured and crafted digital marketing course over the past eleven years. They have also been bestowed upon with several awards and a rich industry reputation.