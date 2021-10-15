Stainless Steel Strips manufacturer, supplier and Exporter in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Suresh Steel Centre is among the market leaders as Stainless Steel Strips manufacturers in India. We manufacture stainless steel strips of top notch quality. We ensure that the quality of all our products is maintained at every stage of production, right from procuring the right raw material, to storage, supply or distribution. We also strive to be the top stainless steel strips manufacturers in Mumbai.

 

Stainless steel strip is a strip. The chromium in stainless steel protects the strip against corrosion. The strips have a nice finish and are very ductile.

 

The term “stainless steel strip” refers to a product formed from pickled hot-rolled strips. This SS Strip is made of austenitic stainless steel, which is predominantly made up of chromium, nickel, and manganese, and has excellent thermodynamic properties including specific heat capacity, melting temperature, thermal conductivity, and linear expansion coefficient.

Types of Stainless steel strips that we manufacture.

Stainless steel 201 strip

Stainless steel 304 strip

Stainless steel 316 strip

 

Uses of stainless steel strips.

 

 

Not only are we Stainless steel strap manufacturer, we also manufacture stainless steel coils, bands, slitting coils, teeth buckles to name a few.

 

