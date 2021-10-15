San Diego Nonprofit Charity for Hope Launches Prafulaben and Navinbhai Leadership Program

SAN DIEGO, USA, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Charity for Hope, a multipurpose nonprofit, will launch the Prafulaben and Navinbhai Leadership Program designed to provide tools and resources for aspiring community leaders. The virtual training program will kick off Nov. 1, 2021 and will be open to the public.

The Prafulaben and Navinbhai Leadership Program will be led by Charity for Hope Executive Director Vipul Dayal and integrates three core training modules: Engagement, Motivation and Accountability. The three-month Program aims to introduce a wide variety of coaching outcomes, strategies, techniques and more to help empower attendees as a change agent and leader. Each month, Dayal and local professional leadership coach Jeff Klubeck will meet with program students via Zoom for a discussion panel, Q&A, role play and leadership exercises.

“This pandemic is a constant reminder that working on self and professional fulfillment is more important than ever,” said Vipul Dayal, executive director of Charity for Hope and president of VNR Management, a hospitality development and management company that currently operates family-owned hotel businesses. “After establishing 15 thriving businesses over 12 years, I find it’s my responsibility to pass on the skills and knowledge I’ve learned by doing and becoming a successful leader by example.”

Dayal introduced Charity for Hope after his father-in-law Navinbhai Patel’s passing. The Dayal family was informed Patel had begun the process of establishing Charity for Hope’s 501(c) (3) status. After years of extensive participation and leadership in various nonprofits, Vipul honored Navinbhai’s memory and legacy when he completed the project and launched Charity for Hope in 2011.

Charity for Hope is currently accepting scholarship applications for the Prafulaben and Navinbhai Leadership Program slated to launch Nov. 1, 2021. Scholarship recipients will be awarded partial or full enrollment for the Program at no cost.

Registrants can sign up here for each individual training module priced at $1,997 or $4,997 for all three modules. Proceeds will benefit Charity for Hope and its mission of collecting and distributing financial aid, supplies and more through existing nonprofit charitable organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.charityforhope.com/.

About Charity for Hope

Charity for Hope’s mission is to collect, send, and distribute financial aid as well as food supplies, new and old clothes, books, medicines, medical equipment and overall assist the poor, ill, destitute and economically deprived. Aid is sent through existing nonprofit charitable organizations, including but not limited to: orphanages, hospitals, disaster relief foundations, educational funds for the less advantaged. Charity for Hope has donated to organizations, including: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Rady’s Children Hospital, Asian American Sports Club of San Diego, Big Brother & Big Sisters of San Diego, Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA, and Eye Camp in India.