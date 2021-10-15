America’s Boating Channel Premieres NEW LABEL BENEFITS

New Video Titles Debut Every Friday Afternoon

Posted on 2021-10-15 by in Sports // 0 Comments

NEW LABEL BENEFITS

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The seventh video in America’s Boating Channel’s™ Season Five of boating safety and boater education videos, “NEW LABEL BENEFITS,” will premiere this Friday afternoon October 15 at 4 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on the internet and through social media.

The new title will debut on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

“NEW LABEL BENEFITS” covers advantages of the new life jacket labeling system for recreational boaters. Viewers will learn how to interpret prominently featured label icons. Also featured are tips for selecting particular life jackets for various boating activities.

America’s Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

America’s Boating Channel’s fifth season videos are launching throughout the Fall 2021 boating season and include “KNOWLEDGE VERSUS SKILLS,” “WEAR AN ECOS,” “CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS,” COLLISION AVOIDANCE,” “BUI FATALITIES,” “NEW LABEL BENEFITS,” “FIRE EXTINGUISHER STANDARDS,” “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS,” and “COLD WEATHER BOATING.”

America’s Boating Channel is now also accepting suggestions for subject matter to be covered in Season Six. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

 

About America’s Boating Channel
America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.
AmericasBoatingChannel.com  

 

