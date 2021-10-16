Global Vapor Deposition Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global vapor deposition industry is a growing market; the vapor deposition market can be segmented into two major technologies, Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and Physical vapor deposition (PVD). Currently, the global CVD and PVD technology market has large number of market players; however the market is dominated by some of the major players, such as Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Coroporation (U.S.), IHI Corporation (Japan) and so on. These companies manufacture the equipments for the CVD and PVD technology for various technologies and end-user industries. These companies are focused on investment to establish new production facilities and capacity expansion of HTI to achieve economies of scale, product innovation, and expansion in order to capture and improve the market share.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151839918

Market players are concentrating on increasing their markets share by expanding their geographical presence, broadening their portfolios and partnerships as a result of surging demand of CVD and PVD equipments from different industries; especially, from Microelectronics and PV cells manufacturing industries. The CVD and PVD equipment manufacturers are focusing on new technologies and new product developments. The companies are investing in the setting up of new facilities, mainly in emerging regions; they are also trying to increase their global presence to address the growing demand in the emerging markets.

Geographic expansions have dominated the strategies adopted by major CVD & PVD equipment manufactures in the recent past followed by new product launches. For instance, Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.) introduced new CVD equipment solutions in 2014, adding new CVD equipment systems to its considerable wide range portfolio whereas IHI Corporation (Japan) expanded its operations in Europe with the establishment of new European Headquarters in Switzerland.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151839918

In the recent past, expansion was the major strategy adopted by CVD & PVD equipment manufacturers globally. For example, IHI Corporation (Japan) expanded its operations in Europe and North America with the new European Headquarters in Switzerland and new PVD coating service station in U.S. The new headquarters would serve as the central coordination point for their growth in coating services and equipment worldwide where as new service station expected to benefit company in increasing their business in U.S.;

Further, the leading market players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions of the other players to meet their customers’ needs and expand their global presence. For example, Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.) acquired Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Inc. (U.S) in 2011 to expand its footprints and widen its product portfolio with ion-implantation technology, at the same time Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) acquired NEXX Systems, Inc (U.S) to expand its business outside Asia-pacific.

The market leaders have adopted different strategies for the developed and developing countries. In developed countries, the demand is expected to be slow as compared to the developing countries. The strategy of the market players is focused on developing technology and new products, expanding production capacities, and investing in emerging regions.