The Impact of the Different Market Factors on Methionine Market Industry Revenue

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-14

Methionine is an essential amino acid that contains sulfur and is obtained from various protein sources or prepared synthetically.This report estimates the size ofthe methionine marketbased on application, type, and region. The global methionine market is projected to reach USD 4.45billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022. The methioninemarket is primarily driven by the increasing demand for protein-rich food in both developing and developed countries. However, negative perception about methionine is a major challenge for market growth.

In terms of value,the APAC was the fastest growing market for methionine in 2016. Factors driving the methionine market in APAC include growth in regional population, therise in disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization, especially in China, India, and Japan, and continuous modernization, especially of the animal feed industry. Rapid industrialization and urbanization haveresulted in an increasein the per capita income of the people of the region and the increase in the disposable income of consumers have led to the growth in demand for protein-rich food. In addition, there is a tremendous increase in the awareness about the quality and safety of animal-based products. All these factors are driving the methionine market in the APAC region.

Based on type, the L-Methionine was the fastest growing segment of the methionine market, in terms of value, in 2016. L-Methionine is an essential amino acid used to synthesize proteins in humans and animals. It is one of the major Sulphur-based proteinogenic amino acids other than cysteine. It does not synthesize naturally in the body and hence,must be consumed through food sources.The dailyminimum requirement of L-Methionine for an adult is around 13 mg/kg of the body weight.Thus, these factors are driving the L-Methionine segment globally.

Based on application, the methionine market has been segmented into animal feed (poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture), food & dietary supplements (nutraceutical &dietary supplements, infant formula, food fortification, and convenience food), and pharmaceuticals. In terms of value,the food & dietary supplements wasthe fastest growing application segment in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for methionine from the nutraceutical & dietary industry, as it providesnutritive benefits and enhanced flavors. Methionine also helps to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, treats Parkinson’s symptoms, builds bone strength, and helps in treating liver diseases. These factors are driving the food & dietary supplements application segment globally.