Metal Biocides Market – Global Forecast

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Metal Biocides Market by Type (Silver, Copper & Alloys, Zinc), End-use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Foods & Beverages, Pesticides (Agriculture)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The metal biocides market is estimated to grow from USD 2.63 Billion in 2015 to USD 3.49 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8%, in terms of value. The market is driven by the rapid growth in key end-use industries such as, paints & coatings, medical, and foods & beverages.

Silver segment accounted for the highest demand in the metal biocides market

The silver based metal biocide has been witnessing high growth in demand in recent years due to its non-toxic, environment friendly, flammable, and sustainable nature. Moreover, silver biocide possesses high thermal stability, effectiveness, and unsurpassed safety which is driving its market for the textile and medical applications.

Medical to be the largest end-use industry segment in the metal biocides market

The demand for metal biocides is the highest in the medical segment, in terms of value. This is due to the effectiveness of silver nanoparticles against infections on the surfaces of bone implants. Both, silver and copper based biocides are used in several medical applications, such as wound dressings, medical textiles, medical device coatings, sterilizations, and so on.

The North America region is the largest market for metal biocides

The North American region is currently the largest market for metal biocides. Flexible regulations for the use of silver biocide, the discovery of new application areas for metal biocides, and the presence of many leading players in the U.S. are the primary factors driving the metal biocides market in this region.

The key players in the metal biocides market are, BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), SANITIZED AG (Switzerland), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Troy Corporation (U.S.), Milliken Chemical Company (U.S.), SteriTouch Ltd. (U.K.), Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (U.S.), Renaissance Chemicals Ltd (U.K.), and others.