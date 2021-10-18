Cardiac Pacemakers Market worth $4.9 billion by 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the cardiac pacemakers market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2023 from USD 4.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

A pacemaker is a medical device used when the heart is unable to produce electrical impulses naturally. When the heart’s natural pacemaker is defective or when the electrical pathways of the heart are blocked, it can cause irregular heartbeats, as known as arrhythmias. A pacemaker uses electrical pulses to prompt the heart to beat at a normal rate to treat arrhythmias.

North America is projected to account for the largest market size in the cardiac pacemakers market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. Factors such as the rising prevalence of CVDs, growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the availability of technologically advanced devices are driving the growth of the cardiac pacemakers market in North America.

The MRI compatible pacemakers segment, by livestock, is projected to occupy the majority of the pacemaker market share and grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The MRI compatible pacemakers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, by type, during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of patients with implanted pacemakers and the increasing need for MRI scans in the geriatric population, as patients in this age group are more likely to have cardiac devices such as pacemakers.

The implantable pacemakers segment, by implantability, projected to occupy the majority of the market share and grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The implantable pacemakers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, by implantability, during the forecast period. The large share of the implantable pacemakers segment is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of CVDs and the rising preference for these pacemakers due to their benefits over their external counterparts.

Major vendors in the cardiac pacemakers market include Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), LivaNova (UK), OSCOR (US), Pacetronix (India), MEDICO (Italy), Osypka Medical (Germany), and Lepu Medical (China).

