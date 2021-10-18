Hand Care Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Hand Care Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global hand care market size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The rising awareness about the maintenance of personal health coupled with the increasing risks of communicable diseases in the society is the major factors driving the market growth of hand care products. Also, changing lifestyles and the need for maintaining hygiene are the drivers responsible for the rise in the growth of hand care products during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

The market for hygiene majorly focuses on hand hygiene because of regular usage of hands to touch germs affected and contaminated products. Thus, the World Health Organization has stated that one should follow hand hygiene to reduce the chances of getting infected from germs and viruses. Also, initiatives like “Clean care is safe care” are being undertaken by WHO to raise the standard of maintaining hygiene thereby boosting the market growth for hand care products.

The hand wash segment held the largest share of 40% in the overall hand care market, in 2018. This share can be contributed to the increase in usage of hand wash among the consumers. According to Simmons National Consumers Survey and Census data of the U.S., 298.63 million population were using liquid hand wash regularly. The segment of hand sanitizer is also anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the years 2019 to 2025. The beauty products segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in the variety of products to resolve specific problems like skin dryness and skin rashes. For instance, products like sunscreens and moisturizers act as a protection for the skin against the harmful ultraviolet rays.

The online segment of the distribution channel is expected to achieve the highest CAGR over the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to an increase in the penetration of the e-commerce segment and a rise in the usage of the internet across the globe. For example, the penetration of the e-commerce segment was 51%, in 2019 which is expected to rise to 58.5% till 2023.

The key players in the hand care market include Beiersdorf; Procter & Gamble; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Unilever; Coty Inc.; and Lynx. These manufacturers are launching various products using natural and organic ingredients to achieve a competitive advantage over other manufacturers. For example, Amway recently launched a liquid handwash that is free from paraben, sulfate and other harmful chemicals.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The sanitizer product types are anticipated to register highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

The segment of Hand wash held the largest share of 40% and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecasted period.

The supermarkets/ hypermarkets held the largest share in the distribution channel segment. The online mode of distribution channel is expected to witness highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

