Molded Plastics Market worth 475.86 Billion USD by 2023 : at a CAGR of 6.2%

The report “Molded Plastics Market by Type (PE,PP, PVC, PET, PS, PU), Application (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electronics & Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″ The molded plastics market is estimated to be USD 352.21 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 475.86 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the molded plastics market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of molded plastics in the packaging, automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, pharmaceutical, and agriculture applications. Molded plastics possess excellent stiffness and Environmental Stress Cracking Resistance (ESCR), high load melt strength, and excellent rigidity.

Among types, the polyethylene segment is expected to be lead the molded plastics market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the molded plastics market has been segmented into polyethylene (PP), polypropylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene(PS), and polyurethane(PU). Polyamide, polycarbonate, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene have been considered under the others segment. Among types, the polyethylene segment is expected to lead the molded plastics market from 2018 to 2023. Polyethylene molded plastics are being used in various applications, owing to their low cost, moisture resistance, high chemical resistance, and excellent processability. These are used to produce plastic products and components, such as household containers, personal care containers, fuel tanks, water tanks, and bottles.

The packaging application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Based on application, the molded plastics market has been segmented into packaging, automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, agriculture, electronics & electrical, pharmaceutical, and others. The packaging segment is projected to be fastest-growing application segment of the molded plastics market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of molded plastics to package pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, and industrial products such as chemicals, acids, and lubricants. Molded plastics are used to produce packaging products such as packaging films, cans, bottles, and containers. The increasing per capita expenditure on food & beverages, improved lifestyle, and changing packaging patterns are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the consumption of molded plastics in packaging. The automotive & transportation is projected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high demand for molded plastics to produce automobile parts, such as panes and railings, bumper supports, fenders, mudguards, door locking systems, consoles, garnish pillars, cockpit systems, and fuel tanks is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive & transportation application segment.

The APAC region is expected to lead the molded plastics market during the forecast period. The APAC molded plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The molded plastics market has been studied for APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The APAC molded plastics market is projected to be largest molded plastics market during the forecast period. The growth of the APAC molded plastics market can be attributed to the presence of leading molded plastics producers as well as plastic part and component manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for molded plastics for packaging for pharmaceuticals, food & beverage products, etc., in countries such as China, Japan, and India is also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific molded plastics market.

ExxonMobil (US), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), INEOS (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), Formosa Plastics (Taiwan), Chevron (US), Eastman (US), China Petroleum (China), Borealis (Germany), Versalis (Italy), LG Chem (South Korea), and Reliance Industries (India) are the leading molded plastics manufacturers globally.

Opportunities: Bioplastics are the future OF molded plastics.

Molded plastics are organic polymers that are processed in different ways by using various molding technologies. By selecting the specific molding process, raw materials, additives and operating properties, such as formability, elasticity, hardness, rigidity, chemical and heat resistance, can be varied as per the required application. Molded plastics are economical and lighter than their alternative materials, for instance, metals, and are therefore preferred in commercial and industrial applications. They are mostly derived from fossil sources, such as crude oil, natural gas, and naphtha. The environmental impact of the petroleum-based molded plastics on the ecosystem has impelled the development of bio-based plastics.

Bioplastics cover an extensive range of materials. The first-generation bioplastics were derived from traditional renewable and agricultural resources, such as soybeans, corn, and sugar cane. The second-generation sources shifted from food to non-food renewable sources, such as hemp, sawdust, switchgrass, and castor beans, as well as the byproducts of first-generation feedstocks that include peels and husks. The third-generation sources include modified methanobacteria and algae. Research is also underway to develop new resources for bioplastics.

