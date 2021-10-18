Power Air Purifying Respirator Market Demand and Segments by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 18 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Power air purifying respirator market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Power air purifying respirator Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Power air purifying respirator Market forecast.

The Power air purifying respirator Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global power air purifying respirator market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8%. The market growth is attributed to the rising number of petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries in the emerging economies such as India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and UAE, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for respiratory protection equipment, in order to protect individual from various hazards gases. Additionally, with the rising number of life-threatening diseases such as influenza and H1N1 are also expected to positively support the market growth in the upcoming years.

The rising number of stringent rules and regulations and increasing awareness about workplace safety are expected to fuel the PAPR market growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing pollution and growing number of airborne diseases across the globe are the key driving factor for the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of workplace fatalities and rising importance for workers safety are projected to increase product adoption in the forthcoming years. Governments across the globe are introducing stringent rules & regulation, in order to curb the occupational diseases among the workers and forcing employers to adhere with the occupational health & safety standards, as a result, expected to boost demand for the product in the upcoming years. However, the high cost of air-purifying respirators and rising industrial automation across various industries are expected to hamper the market growth, during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

The North American market is expected to see significant growth, owing to the increasing number of workplace fatalities and stringent regulations introduced by government bodies like OSHA. Moreover, as per the government laws, employers need to provide personal protective equipment to employee. Thus, there is a huge demand for PPE equipment’s, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for power air-purifying respirator.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to see substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to rising investments in the mining, oil & gas and chemical industries, which in turn expected to increase infrastructural development and improve the safety & security of the employees, thus projected to create a huge opportunity for the market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the companies for Power Air Purifying Respirator market are:

3M Company, Avon Rubber PLC, Bullard, ILC Dover, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Optrel AG

