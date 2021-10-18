Radar Market Top Players, Product Insights and Growth Opportunities, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Radar Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global radar market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.01 billion till 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with a CAGR 0f 3.8% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising need for security and safety owing to increasing number of crimes, international conflicts, and terrorism across the globe.

Key Players:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Collins Aerospace

Saab AB

Thales Group

Growth Drivers:

Rising concerns about security and safety coupled with increased defense budgets are expected to propel the demand for radar systems. In addition, the rising construction of new terminals and airports is anticipated to drive the demand for such radars. Moreover, an increasing number of conflicts between countries, terrorism, and infiltrations across the borders is projected to create opportunities for the global market.

Radar Component Outlook:

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Radar Service Outlook:

Installation/Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Radar Platform Outlook:

Ground-based

Naval

Airborne

Space-based

Radar End Use Outlook:

Military Applications

Air traffic Control

Remote Sensing

Ground Traffic Control

Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific held the second-largest share across the global radar market in 2018. This can be attributed to several factors like increasing manufacturing bases, SME’s presence, surging adoption of radar technology, and boosting sea trade between the countries. North America is also anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. In addition, research activities like the development of quantum radar for stealth aircraft detection are being carried out in Canada. Such technology can be used to detect objects in a more precise and accurate form than the traditional systems.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global radar market has boosted on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The surging need to monitor movements of quarantine personnel coupled with the adoption of higher surveillance zones is expected to trigger the demand for radars across the globe. Also, the adoption of geotagging mobile applications in smartphones is being promoted by governing bodies to maintain social distancing. But, since the Asia Pacific is the home for several manufacturers and raw material suppliers, hindrance in their supply chain is expected to hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, economic and political tensions are expected to hinder the market demand over the post-pandemic period.

