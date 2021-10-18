Atkore International Group Inc. (US) and Hubbell Incorporated (US) are the Key Players in the Electrical Conduit Market

The global electrical conduit market is estimated to be USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2026. The driving factors for the electrical conduit market is rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization, and rise in demand for electricity or power generation across the globe. The growth of the electrical conduit market is supported by increasing awareness regarding public safety and the implementation of safety regulations by governments.

Atkore International Group Inc. (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Legrand S.A. (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others, are the leading electrical conduit manufacturers, globally. These key players have focused on market consolidation by adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions. These companies adopted acquisitions as the key growth strategy between 2019 and 2021.

Atkore International Group Inc. is one of the largest player in the electrical conduit market. It engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products, primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It operates through the Electrical Raceway and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. Some of its products include electrical conduit and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings, metal framing, and in-line galvanized mechanical tube. These are critical components of electrical infrastructure for new construction as well as for operational systems under maintenance. The company operates through 37 manufacturing facilities and 28 distribution facilities. Major subsidiaries of the company include Allied Tube & Conduit (Italy), Calpipe Industries (Spain) and Unistrut Limited (UK).

Hubbell Incorporated is the second-largest player of the global electrical conduit market. The company is a manufacturer of electrical, lighting, and power components worldwide. It operates through two segments, namely Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The company offers electrical conduit products and solutions under its electrical segment. The electrical segment manufactures wiring and electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications, as well as lighting and communications products. The company offers its products and solutions to various industries such as non-residential & residential construction, industrial, and energy-related (oil and gas) markets.

The company has a presence in Singapore, China, India, Mexico, South Korea, and countries in the Middle East and has a joint venture in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Hubbell has its subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Switzerland, Puerto Rico, China, Mexico, Italy, the UK, Brazil, Australia, and Ireland. It operates through 52 manufacturing facilities and 18 warehouses. Some of the key brands through which the company serves its products are Bell, Raco, Gleason Reel, Bryant, and Wiegmann.

