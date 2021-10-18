Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market worth $5.9 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor, Wearable), Sampling (Stack, Manual, Passive), Pollutants (Chemical, Particulate Matter, Biological), User (Government, Petrochemical, Power plant, Residential) – Global Forecasts to 2026″, The global air quality monitoring system market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Air Quality Monitoring System Market”

Growth Boosting Factors:

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as rising levels of air pollution, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, and ongoing initiatives toward the development of environment-friendly industries. Adding to this, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, and the increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution also supports the growth of this market.

The indoor monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market, by product, in 2020

On the basis of product, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearable monitors. Indoor monitors market is further segmented into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. The outdoor monitors market is also segmented into portable outdoor moniotrs, fixed outdoor monitors, dust & particulate matter monitors and AQM stations. Indoor monitors commanded the largest share of the global AQM products market in 2020.

The chemical pollutant segment, by pollutant, accounted for the largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market in 2020

On the basis of types of pollutant monitored by air quality monitoring devices, this market is segmented into chemical pollutant, physical pollutants, and biological pollutants. The chemical pollutants segment is further segmented into nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOX), carbon oxides (COX), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other chemical pollutants. The chemical pollutants segment commanded the largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market, by pollutant, in 2020.

Stack monitoring, by sampling method, is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the global air quality monitoring systems market in 2020

On the basis of sampling method, the global air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into active/continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, passive monitoring, manual monitoring, and stack monitoring. The active/continuous monitoring segment commanded the largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market in 2020, whereas the stack monitoring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The low operational cost of stack monitoring, increasing government emphasis on regulatory compliance for industrial pollution monitoring, and the rising emphasis on pollution monitoring & control are factors expected to support the growth of this market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The asia-pacific market is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Countries in this market are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income among the middle-class population. This has led to increased expenditure by various regional government on air quality monitoring activities, modernization of industrial and public infrastructures, and rising penetration of cutting-edge environmental monitoring technologies. All of these factors contribute to the high CAGR of the region.

Key Market Players

The dominant players in the global air quality monitoring systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.

