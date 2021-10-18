Lucintel Forecasts Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market to grow at a CAGR of 37% to 39% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37% to 39% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of IVA solutions, increasing adoption of smartphones, and increasing demand for automation in customer service.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in intelligent virtual assistant market by product type (chatbots and smart speaker), user interface (text-to-speech, speech recognition, and text-based), end use industry (BFSI, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, defense & government, retail, traveling & hospitality, media & entertainment, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Chatbots market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented into chatbots and smart speaker. Lucintel forecasts that the chatbots market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing adoption in banking and insurance sectors, retail industry, and educational portals and highest adoption in the healthcare industry.

“Within the intelligent virtual assistant market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high penetration of IoT and increasing demand in home automation system.

“Asia pacific will dominate the intelligent virtual assistant market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region the forecast period due to high technological adoption of IVAs in industries and growing retail and consumer electronics sectors in China.

Major players of intelligent virtual assistant market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., IBM, Microsoft, Inbenta Technologies, Baidu, Blackberry are among the major intelligent virtual assistant providers.

