Lucintel Forecasts Magnetic Refrigeration Market to grow at a CAGR of 80% to 85% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the Magnetic Refrigeration Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 80% to 85% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing focus on green technology, increasing adoption in transportation and industrial sector, and increasing demand for energy-efficient system.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in magnetic refrigeration market by product type (refrigeration system (refrigerators, cabinet display, freezers, ice makers, beverage coolers, and ice cream cabinets), air conditioning system (stationary air conditioners, mobile air conditioners, and chillers), and heat pumps), material (gadolinium and dysprosium alloys, erbium, germanium, and aluminum), end use industry (domestic, commercial, transportation (automotive, aerospace, logistics, and marine), and industrial (healthcare and food & beverage processing and storage)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the magnetic refrigeration market is segmented into refrigeration system (refrigerators, cabinet display, freezers, ice makers, beverage coolers, and ice cream cabinets), air conditioning system (stationary air conditioners, mobile air conditioners, and chillers), and heat pumps. Lucintel forecasts that the mobile air conditioners market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption in commercial and industrial sectors.

Based on end use industry the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand of low energy consumption technology and increasing usage in various commercial applications such as retail stores, hotel, confectionaries, and others.

Europe will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of various governments on global warming and ozone depletion.

Major players of magnetic refrigeration market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cooltech Applications, Camfridge Ltd, Astronautics Corporation of America, Whirlpool Corporation, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Eramet S.A., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, VACUUMSCHMELZE GMBH & CO. KG, and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation are among the major magnetic refrigeration providers.

