Rising EU Infrastructure Demands Met by Bigstep’s Team-as-a-Service Model

Bigstep launches new managed services solutions in response to infrastructure challenges seen by European Union companies in 2021

London, UK, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Bare metal dedicated server provider, Bigstep, today announced Team-as-a-Service, a 360-degree server solution designed to provide scalable, specialized support teams for Bigstep’s server infrastructure. This new service is in response to the rising complexities seen in Europe when it comes to managing infrastructure during a period of digital transformation and economic instability.

Companies in Europe currently struggle to adopt infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and bare metal due to strict privacy laws and a lack of access to qualified system administrators. COVID-19 caused support requests for infrastructure services to jump by 24%, according to Zendesk. In June, Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers Europe (CISPE), released the first European code of conduct for IaaS providers. While this was an important first step in making it easier for European companies to leverage infrastructure services, there is still a long way to go.

Bigstep Ahead of Demand: Steady Support for EU Organizations Pre-Pandemic to Now

“We’ve always offered support for our European customers to install and troubleshoot our bare metal dedicated servers. Unfortunately, a lot of companies often had issues with other infrastructure providers causing downtime or security issues due to a lack of support,” said Bigstep President, John Martis. “The past year and a half especially we’ve seen businesses struggle with infrastructure management and a lack of specialized expertise and we designed a new service to help our customers.”

Team-as-a-Service provides advanced managed services including installation, configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting of any technology on clients’ servers. This extra support and infrastructure management removes the need for an internal system administrator while providing greater scalability and flexibility to their IT team.

New Service Offers 50% Discount Bare Metal Services, Customers Rely on Cost Predictability & Key Benefits

As part of the launch of this new service, Bigstep is offering a 50% discount on bare metal servers to their Bigstep Advanced Managed Services customers. Bare metal servers can dynamically increase storage size to meet needs, offers high speed networking, high availability, and provides cost predictability.

“As European companies look to become more flexible and work with increasingly specialized technology, we see Team-as-a-Service as the future of infrastructure management,” said Martis. “Instead of wasting resources on a single in-house specialist, Team-as-a-Service allows companies to benefit from an entire team of experts so they can maintain focus on core business activities.”

E-commerce, banking, and big data companies are already benefiting from this new Team-as-a-Service model to gain specialized knowledge at a fraction of the cost. Organizations can learn more about Bigstep Advanced Managed Services and the 50% discount on bare metal servers here.

About Bigstep

Bigstep is a bare metal cloud startup, focused on high performance and low latency workloads headquartered in London, UK, founded by Lucas Roh, the CEO, in 2013. Originally, Bigstep’s primary product, the Metal Cloud was built by a team of technology enthusiasts for running big data workloads which, due to customer demand has since expanded towards general purpose cloud infrastructure utilizing bare metal rather than virtualization. Learn more at https://bigstep.com/.