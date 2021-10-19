Tilswall Makes Cleaning Easier with the Launch of an Electric Spin Scrubber

London, UK, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Tilswall has launched an electric spin scrubber, so you no longer have to worry about cleaning jobs.

As experts in household power tools, Tilswall makes more durable, beautiful, lightweight, and safer power tools for professionals and DIY enthusiasts. On 15 October 2021, Tilswall launched an electric spin scrubber designed for cleaning the home. The job is simple, easy, fast, and efficient.

“Cleaning is a tiring thing, but it is unavoidable. To free women’s hands, we designed and developed this cleaning product. It changes traditional manual cleaning and takes more care of women.” David Chen, Brand Director of Tilswall Say.

Tilswall electric spin scrubber with high power and high torque. Update 3.7V 4000mAH, the battery allows speeds up to 260 RPM and torque up to 35.4 Kgf. cm. With a working time of up to 90-180 minutes and a weight of only 1.1 kg, you can clean your entire house in one go.

The maximum current is 12A and can withstand heavy loads. Even if you charge the next night, you can use our spin scrubber normally. The battery is guaranteed for 28 months.

Compared to traditional cleaning methods, the adjustable arm makes it easier to clean floors, corners, bathrooms, kitchens, etc. A real tool-free extension of the pole. The brush head supports continuous adjustment from 0-80 degrees.

The Tilswall battery cleaning brush is an ideal gift for your family and friends. Don’t worry about the quality of this Tilswall electric spin scrubber, as Tilswall provides professional after-sales service for products for 28 months.

This electric spin scrubber has received rave reviews from women since its launch and is now available on Amazon and in the flagship shop.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tilswall.co.uk/product/cordless-handheld-electric-spin-scrubber/