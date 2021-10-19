Aromaray Has Recently Signed a Mega Contract for a Centralized Fragrance Distribution System (Scent Diffuser) Installation at a City Resort in Tel Aviv, Worth $55,000

Spread over an area of 40,000 sq. ft., a city-based resort & spa in Tel Aviv has awarded a contract to Aromaray to install some of its latest fragrance & scent diffusers in all its rooms and guest areas.

Rishon Lezion, Tel Aviv, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — In a recently acquired commercial project, the leading distributors of scent diffusers in Israel, Aromara has won a contract from a local resort, worth $55,000 USD. It is a ‘5-Star’ rated resort located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv city, and also has a couple of branches in Haifa. This latest project covers an area, roughly about 40,000 sq. ft. where only 12, 000 sq. ft. needs a centralized scent diffusing system installed. It comprises the resort lobby, main rooms, passages, halls and corridors. Speaking to the local media, the Director & Co-Founder of Aromaray said that the company is eyeing many more such contracts in the future, both in the area of residences and commercial spaces. He also emphasized on delivering quality products & services to local customers in the city of Tel Aviv, or in any part of Israel. According to the ntop company management, such moves helps in gaining a major share of the market and earning the trust of customers.

This latest project worth $55k is seen as a big success for Aromaray, as it wishes to portray this scent diffuser system installation project as an example for getting more prospects and clients. As per reliable sources, the company has already started executing this project at the city resort in Tel Aviv. It hopes to help this esteemed client get more footfalls through its range of natural aromas, as dispensed uniformly by the help of its latest diffusers, dispensers and other aroma distribution systems. The company also plans to introduce the latest fragrance diffusers in Israel for residences as well as commercial entities. If statistics are to be believed, some of its clients are big deluxe hotels, restaurants, gymnasiums, cafeterias, movie theatres, clubs and quite a few corporate offices.

If this trend continues, Aromaray is sure to become one of the leading distributors of fragrance & scent diffusers in Israel. Presently, it has a consolidated project value of approximately $150,000 in its inventory. And, the management team hopes to increase this figure by three-folds by the end of the next quarter (Oct-Dec) 2021. The entire team, including the Directors, CEO & Co-Founder is quite confident and hopeful of achieving the set target within the time-frame. It seems quite possible, with the introduction of the latest aroma diffusers and fragrance dispensing systems that the company plans to launch in the coming days. The top management is now focusing on spreading its footprint in the local market, and thereafter look for international clients, especially in the US and Canada. Let’s see how it fares in achieving the set goals and revenue targets in the months to come. The acquisition of this latest resort project in Tel Aviv for installation of the latest scent diffusion system is a step towards that direction.

About Aromaray

Aromaray is a manufacturer of scent & fragrance diffusers in Israel since 2005. It caters to the needs of both residential and commercial customers. It is into manufacturing electric scent diffusers and fragrance distribution systems that have non-toxin, non-allergen & non-carcinogen properties.