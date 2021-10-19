Daniel & Co Continues to Expand Across Houston With Opening of Third Store

Houston, TX, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Fast-growing jeweler Daniel & Co intends to bring more sparkle into the lives of Houston customers following the opening of their new Bellaire Boulevard store.

The opening will serve as the company’s flagship store, offering some of the largest selections of fine custom-made jewelry, high-quality diamonds, colored gemstones. They also feature brands from the world’s most esteemed watchmakers, such as Rolex and Hublot, Cartier, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe.

As the third – and largest – location to date, it demonstrates Daniel & Co’s continuing commitment to expanding its retail footprint across the city and asserting itself as one of Houston’s leading independent jewelry stores.

The Bellaire Boulevard location also features a vast bridal selection, and with master craftsmen on-site, they are able to custom design and create just about anything you can imagine.

In addition, they offer gold, silver and other precious metal services, as well as a team of gemologists who are on hand to evaluate and appraise any type of jewelry or Swiss timepiece.

“We’re delighted to be expanding in Houston and extending our reach across the city,” commented Daniel Dang, company owner and founder. “It represents our firm commitment to continue growing in the city where we opened our first store 20 years ago.”

A third-generation custom jewelry manufacturer, Mr Dang has continued to build the business on the principles of honesty, trust, and integrity and create high quality, bold, and original designs.

As a child, Mr Dang aspired to create a renowned fine jewelry business that would one day be recognized internationally and become a dynasty in the jewelry world. He amassed his knowledge and skills before advancing to become a master jeweler.

Daniel & Co has since evolved, and currently, Mr Dang has three storefronts across the Greater Houston region, with their Bellaire Boulevard becoming their fourth in total.

