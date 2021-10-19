What makes studying MBBS in Russia so Favorable?

Indore, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — There is a lot of competition in getting a government college in India for a medical degree. There is a high level of marks required in entrance exam NEET to get admission in the medical field, so not every person can pursue their career of MBBS. The NEET entrance examination is India’s most prestigious, but only a small number of students get admitted in government medical college through it.

Even the experts have noted that the poor facilities and accommodations discourage students from taking a quality education in private medical colleges of India. Cost is also very high in private colleges for MBBS. This are some of the major reasons students are attracted to MBBS abroad, as it is also the opportunity to experience exotic locations and new cultures.

In terms of medical education, Europe leads the way. Russians are known for being experts in this field. Students can take admission for MBBS in Russia and study high quality of education for a much cheaper price, in addition to this there are big campuses of renowned universities with good accommodation facilities.

For medical students, Russia is a major attraction. Russian medical produce the largest number of graduates and postgraduates in Europe, and the country is ranked top in Europe in terms of total graduates and postgraduates.

Russia has many prestigious government medical universities offering MBBS, MD, and other medical degrees at affordable price like Crimea Federal University in Russia. Students who graduate from the medical universities in Russia with an MBBS or any other medical degree can apply for employment anywhere in the world.

They have an extensive medical program, which makes them one of the best nations in the world for MBBS study. MBBS in Russia is beneficial for MBBS abroad aspiring Indian students. It is a 6-year program that includes 1 year of internship. Almost all of the classrooms are practical-oriented, which increases student interest with individual attention to every student. Students who have completed MBBS from Russia can sit for a screening test after finishing a degree to become eligible for practicing in India.

There are many medical programs offered in the country for international students. In addition, Indian students can take advantage of cultural programs to know the culture of Russia. Medical degrees from Russia recognized throughout the world as universities are recognized by MCI and organizations like WHO and UNESCO. A country like Russia, where education system is modernized and successful, would be the perfect place to study medicine.

Russia is one of the few countries that can offer cheap, quality medical education and training to many international students because of its important position in world. Even though the program requirements are quite ordinary, students from middle-class families with minimum budget of 22 lakh can pursue this program.

For admission in MBBS in Russia course, you must have qualified NEET and have secured least 50% marks with subjects’ physics, chemistry and biology in your 12th grade from recognized board of India. While reserved categories require only 40 per cent of the marks to qualify.

