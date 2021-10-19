Genetically Steady and Cost-effective Gene Knockout Stable Cell Lines Products at Creative Biogene

New York, United States, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Biogene creatively develops a series of genetically steady and cost-effective gene knockout stable cell lines products for domestic and overseas clients.

With years of experience in the gene-engineering field, Creative Biogene has built a team of experts to perform genome editing with CRISPR/Cas9 technology, from designing gRNA to transfection and single clone generation. After rigorous and copious experiments and tests, Creative Biogene can offer a series of gene knockout (KO) stable cell lines conducted by the CRISPR/Cas9 platform.

The CRISPR/Cas9 system is a powerful gene-editing tool with wide-ranging applications. It consists of a short guide RNA (sgRNA) conferring target sequence specificity, which complexes with the Cas9 restriction enzyme to enable site targeted DNA cleavage. This could result in gene KO following nonhomologous end-joining (NHEJ). To date, the creative CRISPR technology with the RNA-guided nuclease Cas9 employed has rapidly dominated the gene engineering field as a unique and powerful genome-editing tool. Based on CRISPR/Cas9 platform, knockout or over-expression of a targeted gene in cultured cells is one of the most comprehensive ways in gene function analysis, target discovery, target validation, assay development, and compound screening.

Compared with temporary transfection, stable cell lines possess great advantages such as excellent cell homogeneity and feasibility for long-term use. However, this technology, from the design of gene knockout to delivery, is often a time-consuming and expensive process. Cost and time- effective new methods are therefore needed to improve the outcome of gene KO cell lines.

Creative Biogene’s gene KO stable cell lines are creatively generated under the guidance of experts who enjoy the rich experience of many years in the field of cell biology and molecular throughout the process. From construction design to drug screening, the company can provide one-stop service with competitive prices for its global clients.

Apart from the benefits above, the knockout cell lines provided by Creative Biogene’s CRISPR/Cas 9 system have been rigorously validated and examined, enabling the target gene to be stably inherited for more than 25 generations. In addition, the quality-guaranteed cell lines products have no mycoplasma contamination. Furthermore, Creative Biogene possesses different types of cells, therefore, customized cell generation projects are welcome as well. For more details, please visit the official website: https://www.creative-biogene.com/products/gene-knockout-stable-cell-lines .

About CRISPR/Cas9 platform

CRISPR/Cas9 represents to date the most efficient and broadly applied system for targeted genome engineering at cell base. With this powerful gene-editing tool, gene products performed by Creative Biogene include but not limit to gene knockout stable cell lines, gene knockdown stable lines, etc.