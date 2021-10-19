John W Kennedy Co Helps Gas Stations in Providence Enhance Customer Experience by Providing Them with The Best Equipment and POS Systems

East Providence, RI , USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — United Stations is a nation that relies primarily on cars for conveyance. After all, many cities and states don’t have expansive public transportation systems. Statistics show there were over 276 million registered vehicles in the US in 2019. In addition, more statistics show that over 86 percent of the US population relies on their cars to travel from work and home. Given these figures, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the US population rampantly consumes fuel. It’s unlikely to find any extensively used road or street that doesn’t have a gas station at a corner. Research shows there are over 118,000 gas stations across the United States. For decades, consumers have been stopping at these gas stations primarily to fuel up their cars. Sometimes, they would head to the convenience store to pick up a few snacks for the road or to use the restroom.

However, times have changed. Gas stations are experiencing new trends, most that arose due to the global pandemic. Convenience stores, in particular, are experiencing a resurgence. Social distancing protocols have made many customers want to avoid long queues at big box retail stores. As a result, there’s an increasing number of consumers shopping for household supplies at convenience stores. However, these customers are also demanding gas station convenience stores feature a wider variety of products. More importantly, convenience stores find themselves needing better equipment and POS systems to deal with this influx of consumers due to surging demand, and that’s where John W Kennedy comes into the mix.

John W Kennedy Company has enjoyed a storied history in its 75 years of operation. The company has grown from strength to strength and recently received authorization to sell the state-of-the-art Gilbarco point-of-sale system nationwide. The Gilbarco system is considered by many to be the gold standard for point-of-sale systems in the industry.

While speaking to us, a company spokesperson shared, “The John W Kennedy is proud to be a longstanding supplier in the petroleum equipment sector. We’ve built a reputation as one of the leading gas equipment suppliers nationwide, and we’re proud to continue doing so. Our latest authorization allows us to sell Gilbarco POS systems nationwide will further help us cement our reputation while enabling us to service gasoline stations worldwide. We understand the changing trends and how they’re affecting the industry. As a result, we want to play our part in helping gas stations adapt to consumers’ evolving needs.”

The spokesperson continued by mentioning the company’s services, “In addition to providing POS systems, we also boast an exemplary track record in providing the best fuel dispensers, underground storage tanks, and more. When gasoline station owners come to the John W Kennedy Company, they know what to expect. They’re coming to us to receive the best quality products from a trusted and reputable seller. We’re proud of all the work that we’ve done so far, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our ventures nationwide.”

The John W Kennedy Company has been a leading equipment supplier to the fuel industry since 1930. Although its headquarters are in Providence, they also have branch offices in numerous locations, including Maine and Florida.

John W Kennedy Company has been operating for 91 years. The company has established itself as one of the leading fuel station suppliers due to its stellar record. In addition to supplying equipment, the company also provides repair service training. Furthermore, the company is also an authorized service contractor. Gas station owners can purchase necessary equipment from the company’s online storefront.

