Most Common Grades of Alloy Steel Pipes

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Bright Steel Centre is one of the Largest Alloy Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India. We have been an important part of the growth and also development of the Indian market as well as quality exports. We are a manufacturer of ASTM A335 Alloy steel Pipes in various sizes, shapes and also with different specifications.

Alloy Steel Pipe is used in applications that require moderate corrosion resistance, good durability, and a low cost. The working pressure capability of an Alloy Steel Seamless Pipe is approximately 20% greater than that of a welded pipe.

As a result, the use of a seamless pipe is justified in applications that require a higher working pressure. Although stronger than welded pipe, it is much more expensive. Furthermore, the risk of intergranular corrosion at the heat-affected weld zone is increased in welded products.

Alloy Steel Pipes ASTM Grades

1. ASTM A335 Grade P1 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes

Tensile strength, yield strength, fatigue resistance, toughness, and wear resistance are all advantages of Alloy Steel ASTM A335 P1 Welded Tubes. These ASTM A335 P1 Alloy Steel ERW Pipes and Tubes are extremely tough and have a long functional life.

Learn More About ASTM A335 Grade P1 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India

2. ASTM A335 Grade P22 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes

A335/SA335 Grade P22 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes are carbon steel pipes that have been alloyed with chromium, molybdenum, and, in some cases, vanadium. Chromium, also known as chrome, improves high-temperature strength, oxidation resistance, and tensile, yield, and hardness at room temperature. Grade P22 is used for high temperature service applications and is tolerant to variations in its microstructure.

Learn More About ASTM A335 Grade P22 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India

For More Details Alloy Steel Pipes Manufacturer