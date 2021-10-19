Special Pre-Press Workshop at ADMEC Multimedia Institute

Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — ADMEC is a very famous graphic design and multimedia Institute in Delhi. The institute provides profession as well as industry-oriented Diploma and Certificate training courses in Multimedia, Computer Animation, Video Editing, Graphics Designing, Web Designing and also Development, Internet Marketing, Post Production, and even Interior and Architectural Courses with 100% job placement support.

ADMEC Multimedia Institute is amongst the famous institutes that do not commit anything, which they cannot give as well as additionally have actually accomplished an ultimate level of record worldwide for its superior high quality of training. The industry-oriented training has actually made it feasible for numerous students to use it as a stepping-stone in their preferred careers. All our training sessions are taken by professionals having years of working experience in the market sector. Thinking about that its beginning factor, the institute really feels recognized in informing that it has actually developed the occupation of numerous students that are today well-placed in famous National as well as likewise Multinational organizations all over the world.

Special workshop on PRE PRESS WORKFLOW details

ADMEC, an esteemed training institute is going to organize a special workshop on “PRE PRESS WORKFLOW”

BY ADMECs Expert mentor Mr. Deepak Bhaduria having many years of experience and industry professional

Objectives of the workshop

This workshop is specially prepared for graphic designer and multimedia students.

Where they will learn about the important steps, they should flow for creating a perfect print layout.

Here they will know about the basic software they need like Photoshop, illustrator. And how they can use them for preparing artwork for print.

Topics covered:

Tapping

Barcodes and legal

Screening

Colour separation

Colour management

RIP

Prepress Automation

Proofing

PRESS ROOM

Platemaking

Ink formulation

Process Control

Substrates

Die cutting

Who should attend?