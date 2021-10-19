TITAN PROJECTS ANNOUNCES ICO/PUBLIC SALE PROGRAM OF TITAN COIN (TTN)

Singapore, Singapore, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Titan Projects is a group of companies dedicated to provide highly secure, scalable and cost-effective digital assets and blockchain ecosystem, The project has announced Public sale program for its native cryptocurrency Titan Coin. Titan Projects aims to support economic progress and empower individuals, businesses, merchants and asset issuers by eliminating intermediaries and providing a reliable alternative to traditional ecosystem.

Major Products of Titan Projects:

Titan Coin (TTN),

Titan Multi Crypto Wallet

Titan Exchange (TTNEX)

Titan Asset Issuance Platform

Titan Multi Crypto Wallet supports secure storage of 15+ major cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Titan’s assets issuance platform shall enable businesses and individuals to cost-effectively develop and launch their own digital assets on our secure blockchain. Titan Coin (TTN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Titan Multi Crypto Wallet and TTNEX. Titan Coin shall form the core of all in-app payments. Users shall be able to use the Titan Coin and get 25% off while paying the trading fees on TTNEX. Titan Coin uses GPU-friendly and power-efficient X21S mining algorithm.

Titan Exchange is a global cryptocurrency and digital assets trading platform serving users from more than 150+ countries.

Titan Projects has partnered with global fiat-crypto onramp solutions provider SIMPLEX. Buy Crypto using a Credit Card or Debit Card is supported for more than 15+ cryptocurrencies on TTNEXand Titan Multi Crypto Wallet.

The Pre-ICO &Public Sale of Titan Coin shall be held from Sep 23, 2021 to Dec31st, 2021, on Titan Multi Crypto Wallet.

The project has been bootstrapped by the founders since 2018. The proceeds raised from the Public sale shall be used mainly for future developments and to pay operational expenses ofproject. All processes are in compliance with the regulations including specific laws related to KYC, CFT and AML.

Future project developments shall include listing of Titan Coin on major cryptocurrency exchanges, global launch of TTNEX with margin, derivative trading facilities, issuance ofDebit Cards, Crypto focused bank accounts and scalability of our asset issuance platform.

For queries regarding Public Sale, write us:ico@titanprojects.co

For complete information, visit us:https://titanprojects.co

To participate in Public sale program Download Titan Coin app (Titan Multi Crypto Wallet)mobile apps are available for download for supported Android and iOS devices.

