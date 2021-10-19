Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates Introduces Sameer Haté

Palm Coast, FL, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates are pleased to introduce an addition to their team, Dr. Sameer Haté. Dr. Haté is a native of Titusville, Florida, specializing in dental implants, bone grafting, traditional dentoalveolar surgery, orthognathic, and facial trauma surgery.

Dr. Haté graduated from the University of Miami and completed his Doctorate in Dental Medicine at the University of Florida Gainesville. He served at Hillsborough County Dental Research Clinic in Tampa, Florida, and an internship in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Shands Hospital and the University of Florida. After finishing this program, he spent his four-year residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston, MA, before returning to Florida. He was granted a courtesy faculty appointment at the University of Florida in 2008 and participated in clinical research at Tufts University. Dr. Haté is a member of numerous prestigious professional organizations and has earned his Master of Science degree as of 2014.

Haté joins Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates to strengthen their team and provide reliable dental services to their patients. As a full-scope dental surgery practice, the three locations help their patients achieve better oral health and restore function when severe issues occur. Their team uses the latest state-of-the-art technology and dental techniques to ensure their patients get the best results from their treatments.

Anyone interested in learning about Dr. Sameer Haté or his work can find out more by visiting the Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates website or by calling 1-386-445-0555.

About Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates : Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates is a full-scope dental surgery practice offering innovative solutions to improve their patient’s oral health. They work closely with patients to determine the best treatment to meet their needs. With state-of-the-art technology, their team offers quality dental care at three Florida locations.

