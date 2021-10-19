Free Hearing Test Campaign Was Conducted By Hearing Solutions At Governerpet, Vijayawada.

Govenerpet, Krishna District, AP, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Hearing tests were carried out to all the senior citizens who attended the campaign at Krishna District Senior Citizens Welfare Association on account of National Audiologist Day. A general body meeting was followed at Freedom Fighter’s Building. Audiologist of Hearing Solutions, A.Emmanuel performed hearing tests with the help of advanced hearing devices.

“Loss of hearing can sometimes be age-related in older adults. In young children below the age of 2, it can be considered congenital. These kinds of hearing issues can be detected and treated efficiently in the first few days of birth itself”, addressed Mr. Emmanuel to the Press. Increased usage of earphones also plays a very vital role in contributing to the auditory complexities, he added.

“Hearing is important for speech comprehension. In order to communicate, one needs to hear the speech sounds and reciprocate the conversation with words and expressions” says the association secretary, Motukuri Venkateswara Rao. Senior members Nadella Sumathi Devi, Sambasiva Rao also supported the event.

S.Anil Kumar (Area Sales Manager) and SK Basha (Audiologist) of Hearing Solutions (P) Ltd expressed their happiness to be a part of this successful campaign. They also added that Hearing solutions always strives to help their customers in the most advanced ways, always.